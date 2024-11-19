Photos: Celebrate Musical Magic at the Museum of Broadway’s Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic Exhibit

The Museum of Broadway is currently showcasing the Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit. Highlighting three decades of Disney Magic on the Great White Way, let’s check out some of the amazing artifacts visitors can see.

Back in 1994, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast premiered at the Palace Theatre, marking a new and unforgettable way to experience the magic of Disney. Since then, Disney on Broadway has brought classic and original Disney stories to life in New York’s iconic theatre district, including The Lion King, Aida, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies and so much more. For over three decades, families from around the world have traveled to Manhattan just to experience the inspirational and unforgettable productions. Broadway and Disney fans alike now have the opportunity to experience the history of Disney’s theatrical feats at the Museum of Broadway.

Debuting on October 26th, the Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit features costumes, props, and photo opportunities celebrating the magical milestone. Located just a half a block east of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, the Museum of Broadway is the ultimate place to celebrate theatre history.

One of the most exciting parts of Disney on Broadway productions is seeing fan favorite animated and live-action characters come to life before your eyes. Many of Disney’s iconic characters feature equally as important costumes, wigs, and accessories. The Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit gives theatre goers the opportunity to get up close to the costumes and props of Disney’s numerous Broadway successes.

Visitors to Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic can get a taste of what it’s like to step into these incredible worlds on stage with a few immersive photo opportunities. Put on your best Rafiki impression as you lift baby Simba into the air in their The Lion King photo op or get ready to meet the Genie in their Cave of Wonders inspired Aladdin photo op.

In addition to the incredible work bringing Disney’s enduring heroes and villains to life, Disney on Broadway has also mastered the ability to bring the world’s of their magic stories on-stage. The museum features several permanent dioramas of how Disney’s set designers were able to immerse audiences into Aladdin's Agrabah.

For guests wanting to commemorate their visit to the Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit, the Museum of Broadway’s gift shop features a ton of magical merchandise featuring designs inspired by Newsies, The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Mary Poppins.

Disney on Broadway is just getting started! Next year, Hercules is headed to London’s West End theatre district, which was teased at the exhibit.

The Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit runs now through January 5th. The exhibit is included in the price of admission to the Museum of Broadway with tickets running from around $36-53. You can book tickets for the Museum of Broadway here.

For those headed to New York to check out the exhibit, make sure to experience Disney’s current Broadway shows The Lion King and Aladdin.

Disney’s The Lion King is also on a North American Tour! If you want to experience the “Circle of Life” in your hometown, check here for tour stops, dates, and tickets.

