“Disney’s Hercules” Musical Debuts Video of Star Luke Brady Singing “Go the Distance”

Disney on Broadway has debuted a new music video for “Go the Distance” from the upcoming London West End production of Disney’s Hercules.

The official Disney on Broadway YouTube account has posted a video featuring actor Luke Brady performing “Go the Distance” ahead of the debut of the musical Disney’s Hercules in London’s West End next year.

in London’s West End next year. In the video, Brady performs the song out of costume in an empty theater – with a brief look at him in the recording booth.

Brady, playing the title character, is the only cast member announced so far for the London production of Disney’s Hercules, which of course is based on the 1997 animated film

Promoted as "The Electrifying New Musical," Disney's Hercules has had an unusual journey to the West End stage. In 2019, a very limited run of Hercules was held at Central Park's Delacorte Theater

Earlier this year, a German language version debuted in Hamburg

The London production will have a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, along with music by Disney Legend Alan Menken, and lyrics by David Zippel. The show is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with co-choreography by Tanisha Scott.

Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End on June 6th, 2025, and will run through January 10th, 2026.