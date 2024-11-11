“Disney’s 30 Years On Broadway” – Celebrate Three Decades of Theatrical Productions with New Disney Hits Special

In April of 1994, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast opened on Broadway, ushering in a new age for the House of Mouse on the Great White Way. And now, over 30 years and numerous Disney Theatrical Productions later including The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more, satellite radio provider SiriusXM’s Disney Hits channel has released a new audio special entitled “Disney’s 30 Years On Broadway” in celebration of this momentous occasion.

What’s happening:

A new audio special entitled “Disney’s 30 Years On Broadway” has been released by the Disney Hits channel on SiriusXM satellite and online radio.

The special includes interviews with some of the biggest names in Disney’s Broadway legacy, including Susan Egan (the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway), Alan Menken (the EGOT-winning composer of Disney’s beloved Broadway musicals Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and many more), Tim Rice (the EGOT-winning lyricist of Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Aladdin on Broadway), Casey Nicholaw (the Tony-winning director-choreographer of Aladdin on Broadway), Anne Quart (Executive Producer, Disney Theatrical Group), and Thomas Schumacher (Chief Creative Officer, Disney Theatrical Group).

What they’re saying:

SiriusXM: “Join Disney Hits (Ch. 133) for ‘Disney’s 30 Years on Broadway, a special featuring behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive insights from the stars and creative forces behind Disney’s beloved stage musicals Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Aladdin, three of the biggest hits in the history of Broadway. Tune in to hear these industry icons reflect on the magic, challenges, and joys of bringing beloved Disney stories to life on stage with behind-the-scenes anecdotes, favorite moments, and reflections on how Disney on Broadway has enchanted audiences for three decades.”

Listeners can stream the full “Disney’s 30 Years On Broadway” special right now via the SiriusXM app.