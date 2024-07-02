Disney Hits and Sirius XM Celebrate Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in a New Episode of “Extra Magic Hour”

The new Magic Kingdom E-Ticket attraction was the feature of an hour long radio special. With several special guests, this radio show gives fans a further look into the musical magic of the family thrill ride.

Disney Hits Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The episode of Extra Magic Hour , which can be listened to on Disney Hits SiriusXM channel 133 or on-demand with the SiriusXM, features the music from the attraction as well as commentary from PJ Morton, Anika Noni Rose, and Terence Blanchard.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which opened at Walt Disney World Princess and the Frog. The attraction takes riders down the bayou in search of musical critters for Tiana's Mardi Gras party. Music is an incredibly important part of New Orleans culture, which is showcased throughout the log flume.

You can stream the new radio program here

