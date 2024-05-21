“Club 33” Movie Reportedly in Development from Disney and “Goosebumps” Writer with Shawn Levy as Producer

We’ve seen a number of Disney Parks attractions head to the big screen over the years: Pirates of the Caribbean (which spawned an entire film franchise), Country Bear Jamboree, The Haunted Mansion (twice), and Jungle Cruise, just to name some. But now perhaps the least likely candidate for a theatrical adaptation appears to be in development: according to The Hollywood Reporter, we may soon be getting a movie based on Disneyland’s exclusive dining location Club 33.

What’s happening:

This morning the film industry trade publication The Hollywood Reporter posted an exclusive story revealing that a Club 33 movie is in development from Walt Disney Studios and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps production company.

posted an exclusive story revealing that a Club 33 movie is in development from Walt Disney Studios and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps production company. The movie is reportedly set to be written by Darren Lemke, who is best known for Gemini Man , Turbo , Shazam! , and Jack the Giant Slayer . Lemke also wrote Kung Fu Panda 4 , Goosebumps , and Shrek Forever After .

, , , and . Lemke also wrote , , and . Levy, whose highly anticipated new movie Deadpool & Wolverine is set for release this summer, will act as producer alongside Dan Cohen ( Stranger Things ).

is set for release this summer, will act as producer alongside Dan Cohen ( ). Club 33 was established in 1967 in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square and has since expanded to locations at Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Walt Disney World.

At the risk of editorializing just a tiny bit, it seems an odd choice to make a movie based on a Disney Parks restaurant that the vast majority of guests cannot get into, as membership to Club 33 is famously extremely expensive and the waiting list to join is often rumored to be between five and ten years.

What they’re saying:

The Hollywood Reporter: “The project is said to exude the tone and vibes of Clue and Night at the Museum, Levy’s own fantasy-adventure trilogy set in a museum and featuring exhibits and historical figures to come to life. For Club 33, the story centers on Kim, a young aspiring detective living in present-day New York, who receives a mysterious invite to the highly secretive Club 33. In this case, it’s a magical and exclusive dining club that exists outside of time and space. The club’s members are the greatest and most iconic members from the past: geniuses, royalty and history-makers.”

