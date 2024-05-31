D23 Shares Member Gift For Outdoor Summer Screenings

D23’s Outdoor Summer Screenings will include collectible postcard patches for attendees.
What’s Happening:
- D23 is holding four outdoor movie screenings this summer: Up, The Little Mermaid, The Incredibles, and Mary Poppins.
- At each screening, D23 members will receive a special postcard patch as their event gift.
- Each will consist of a postcard print with artwork from the film’s destination, alongside a collectible embroidered patch inspired by postage stamps.
- If interested in attending one of these screenings, you can view ticket availability on the D23 website.
