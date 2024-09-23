Disney And Audible Release Three Audible Originals To Growing Slate of Kid-Friendly Audiobooks

Audible and Disney Publishing have teamed up to bring three new Audible Originals on top of a slate of Disney audiobooks to their new Kids Profiles.

What’s Happening:

Audible and Disney Publishing have recently released three new Audible Originals, based on various stories from the Disney-owned universe.

These stories, based on Star Wars , Pixar Animation Studio’s Cars, and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Frozen , join 60 audiobooks featuring stories based on Pixar’s Finding Dory, Toy Story, Disney Animation’s Mulan , and Marvel Avengers.

Pixar Animation Studio’s and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s , join 60 audiobooks featuring stories based on Pixar’s Disney Animation’s and This new content comes after Audible’s recent launch of Kids Profiles, a new kid-friendly listening space on Audible that allows parents to easily share titles with their children in a parent-controlled environment right from within the Audible app. In these new Kids Profiles, kids will only be able to see and listen to titles that were shared (by parents) with them.

All of these stories and audiobooks are now available on Audible, accessible through the official website, here.

Each of the original stories features multiple Disney character voices, as well as immersive sound design. You can find out more about the original stories below:

Star Wars: Padawan’s Pride

Recommended for ages 8–12. Written by Bryan Q. Miller.

Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan Anakin Skywalker star in this thrilling galactic adventure set three years after the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. When a Republic spy goes missing on the Moons of Varl, the Jedi Council asks Obi-Wan and Anakin to infiltrate an underground podracing circuit run by a crime boss believed to be holding the spy prisoner. Master and apprentice must use all their Jedi skills in this action-packed tale of cutthroat competition, deadly deception, and, ultimately, what it means to be a Padawan.

Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest

Recommended for ages 6–8. Written by Suzanne Francis.

Olaf, Arendelle’s adorable snowman, loves to read. One day, an unexpected message leads Olaf and his friends Anna, Kristoff, and Sven on a quest for a place known as Haus Biblio, described as a “sea of stories.” Join the group’s journey as they cross over mountains, search for monsters under bridges, and have conversations with friendly sheep.

Disney Pixar Cars: The Legend of the Crystal Hubcap

Recommended for ages 3–5. Written by Steve Behling.

Best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater are on the road to attend Mater’s sister’s wedding across the country when they accidentally find themselves at the legendary Cave of the Crystal Hubcap. Legend has it, whoever gazes into this hubcap becomes the luckiest racer in the world. Mater thinks the hubcap would make the perfect wedding gift and heads into the cave in search of it with Lightning—when it comes to treasure hunting, sometimes friendships are the greatest treasures of all.

What They’re Saying:

Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible: “As a customer-obsessed company, we know our devoted listeners want to share their love of audio with the children in their lives. We believe imagination is at the core of family entertainment, something that Disney has championed as an industry leader for generations. We’re honored to collaborate with Disney to bring smiles to kids’ faces when they hear the swoosh of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber or the squeal of Lightning McQueen’s tires. New audio adventures begin today, and we can’t wait to share what’s in store over the next few years.”

“As a customer-obsessed company, we know our devoted listeners want to share their love of audio with the children in their lives. We believe imagination is at the core of family entertainment, something that Disney has championed as an industry leader for generations. We’re honored to collaborate with Disney to bring smiles to kids’ faces when they hear the swoosh of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber or the squeal of Lightning McQueen’s tires. New audio adventures begin today, and we can’t wait to share what’s in store over the next few years.” Tonya Agurto, Senior Vice President of New IP and Global Business Development, Disney Publishing: “Kids targeted audio experiences connect families, spark imagination, and foster a life-long love of storytelling. Disney Publishing is delighted to bring original and enchanting stories to Audible listeners which span beloved franchises and characters across Disney Frozen, Pixar and Star Wars.”