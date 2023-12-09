Disney Considering Adding Shopping and Gaming Experiences to Disney+

It seems another change could be coming to Disney+. Disney is reportedly considering the launch of shopping and gaming experiences on the streamer, according to Variety.
- Disney Advertising Sales president Rita Ferro hinted to Variety that the “next level of ad innovations will be” could be revealed at a presentation Disney has planned for January 10 in Las Vegas for CES.
- This news comes after Disney recently launched its ad-supported tier globally.
- Ferro says Disney+ has seen a 35% increase in time spent on the service since the start of 2023, with about 50% of new subscribers to Disney+ choosing the ad-supported version, which launched domesticall last year.
- Ferro also says Disney+’s client base has expanded from 100 initial sponsors in the U.S. to more than 1,000 around the world.
- Disney+ and Hulu recently rolled out a beta for integration of both services in one app, which Ferro says is expected “to really drive engagement even further.”
- Disney has also begun to curate packages of seasonal or otherwise themed content that advertisers can sponsor.
- While much of this is new to Disney+, Hulu has already allowed for ad purchases by smaller advertisers and interactive ad formats that provide users with the opportunity to request a coupon or communication by email, or even choose from different versions of a commercial.