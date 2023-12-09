Disney Considering Adding Shopping and Gaming Experiences to Disney+

It seems another change could be coming to Disney+. Disney is reportedly considering the launch of shopping and gaming experiences on the streamer, according to Variety.

Disney Advertising Sales president Rita Ferro hinted to Variety that the “next level of ad innovations will be” could be revealed at a presentation Disney has planned for January 10 in Las Vegas for CES.

This news comes after Disney recently launched its ad-supported tier globally

Ferro says Disney+ has seen a 35% increase in time spent on the service since the start of 2023, with about 50% of new subscribers to Disney+ choosing the ad-supported version, which launched domesticall last year.

Ferro also says Disney+’s client base has expanded from 100 initial sponsors in the U.S. to more than 1,000 around the world.

Disney+ and Hulu

Disney has also begun to curate packages of seasonal or otherwise themed content that advertisers can sponsor.

While much of this is new to Disney+, Hulu has already allowed for ad purchases by smaller advertisers and interactive ad formats that provide users with the opportunity to request a coupon or communication by email, or even choose from different versions of a commercial.