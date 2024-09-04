Lorecast Returns to Offer a New Peek Into the Future of “Disney Lorcana”

A new Lorecast celebrating the future of the popular new Disney Lorcana trading card game is set for next week on Twitch.
What’s Happening:
- We haven’t received too many details just yet, but the next Lorecast is happening next week, offering a peek into what’s coming to Disney Lorcana.
- Lorecast will take place on Tuesday, September 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana.
More on Disney Lorcana:
- Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.
- In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.
- Recently, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Lorcana creatives from Ravensburger revealed a ton of exciting details regarding what’s coming to the TCG in the coming months and years.
- Several Lorcana products including the latest set, Shimmering Skies, have arrived over at DisneyStore.com.