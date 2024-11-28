“Disney Movie Surfers” Returns with a Behind the Scenes Look at “Moana 2”

An iconic feature of Disney Channel from the early 2000s has returned with a modern twist.
- Disney Movie Surfers, a mini-series taking Disney Channel viewers behind the scenes of Disney’s newest movies, has returned.
- Originally debuting in 1998, the Movie Surfers continued on through to the 2010s, taking a break over recent years.
- Now the series is back, this time on YouTube, with new hosts to take us behind the scenes of Disney’s latest animated feature, Moana 2.
- In the first episode, new hosts Ryan and Daniel Omoto take us on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes adventure to Hawaii for the premiere of Moana 2.
- In addition to talking with the stars of the film, Auliʻi Cravalho (voice of Moana) and Dwayne Johnson (voice of Maui), the Surfers also, quite appropriately, catch some waves with pro-surfer Moana Jones Wong.
- The Surfers also preview new music from the movie with Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the composers behind the soundtrack.
- Watch the return of Disney Movie Surfers for yourself below.
About Moana 2:
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Alex’s review of the highly-anticipated sequel.