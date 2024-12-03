Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! Brings the Spirit of the Season to Life with Holiday Sing-Along Preshow

The yuletide musical celebration is hosted by Goofy and Donald.
Ahead of all Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! performances, enjoy a festive holiday pre-show featuring classic Christmas tunes and your favorite Disney characters. Also, make sure you check out Disney on Ice’s Cyber Week deals.

  • From now until January 4th experience a holiday Sing-Along with Goofy and Donald ahead of all Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tour dates.
  • Over on X, Disney On Ice gave fans a sneak peek at the Holiday Sing-Along. The approximately 20 second clip features an instrumental from Disneyland’s A Christmas Fantasy Parade as Goofy and Donald skate around the arena with the help of a DJ and audience members.

  • In Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance!, Mickey and his pals are remixing your favorite Disney tunes in this dance party-inspired extravaganza featuring stories such as Wish, Frozen 2, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King.
  • Let’s Dance tour dates include:
    • Norfolk, VA – December 5-8
    • Fayetteville, NC – December 12-15
    • Greensboro, NC – December 19-22
    • Philadelphia, PA – December 26-January 4th.
  • You can get more information on tickets for Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! here.

