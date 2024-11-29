Disney on Ice Skates into Cyber Week with Ticket Discounts

Get up to 35% off tickets to the Disney's ice skating experiences throughout the country.

You and your family can enjoy one of Disney on Ice’s amazing figure skating shows at a discount this winter with their Cyber Week ticket deal.

Disney’s traveling figure skating show Disney on Ice is offering up to 35% on tickets for upcoming performances this winter.

Disney on Ice, which currently offers 5 different productions, allows guests from all over the country to experience classic Disney stories told through gorgeous ice skating routines. Into the Magic – Experience what happens when dreams come true with the help of characters and songs from Disney’s Coco, Tangled, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and Moana. Let’s Dance – Mickey and his pals are remixing your favorite Disney tunes in this dance party-inspired extravaganza featuring stories such as Wish, Frozen 2 , Moana, The Little Mermaid , and The Lion King. Also, experience a holiday sing along pre show featuring Goofy and Donald. Frozen and Encanto – Skate into the beloved stories of Encanto and Frozen as guests are invited to sing and dance along to the anthems of the fan-favorite animated films. Mickey’s Search Party – Enjoy a thrilling show featuring skating stunts, acrobatics and stunts. Hosted by Mickey Mouse, experience the worlds of Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Frozen like never before. Magic in the Stars – Featuring the magic found within Frozen 2, Encanto, Aladdin, Princess and the Frog, and more, experience a dazzling journey through the stories and songs of these classic Disney films through impressive skating routines.

To access the discounted tickets, use the code G7VE35 before selecting seats at Disney on Ice’s website as not all seats are included in the promotion.

The discount is available on tickets for performances beginning on December 5th through May 11th.

The discount offer is available now until December 8th at 11:59PM local time.

You can view more information about the promotion, including participating Disney on Ice stops, here

Read More Black Friday and Cyber Week Deals: