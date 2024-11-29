Disney on Ice Skates into Cyber Week with Ticket Discounts

Get up to 35% off tickets to the Disney's ice skating experiences throughout the country.
You and your family can enjoy one of Disney on Ice’s amazing figure skating shows at a discount this winter with their Cyber Week ticket deal.

What’s Happening on Ice:
  • Disney’s traveling figure skating show Disney on Ice is offering up to 35% on tickets for upcoming performances this winter.
  • Disney on Ice, which currently offers 5 different productions, allows guests from all over the country to experience classic Disney stories told through gorgeous ice skating routines.
    • Into the Magic – Experience what happens when dreams come true with the help of characters and songs from Disney’s Coco, Tangled, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and Moana.
    • Let’s Dance – Mickey and his pals are remixing your favorite Disney tunes in this dance party-inspired extravaganza featuring stories such as Wish, Frozen 2, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King. Also, experience a holiday sing along pre show featuring Goofy and Donald.
    • Frozen and Encanto – Skate into the beloved stories of Encanto and Frozen as guests are invited to sing and dance along to the anthems of the fan-favorite animated films.
    • Mickey’s Search Party – Enjoy a thrilling show featuring skating stunts, acrobatics and stunts. Hosted by Mickey Mouse, experience the worlds of Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Frozen like never before.
    • Magic in the Stars – Featuring the magic found within Frozen 2, Encanto, Aladdin, Princess and the Frog, and more, experience a dazzling journey through the stories and songs of these classic Disney films through impressive skating routines.
  • To access the discounted tickets, use the code G7VE35 before selecting seats at Disney on Ice’s website as not all seats are included in the promotion.
  • The discount is available on tickets for performances beginning on December 5th through May 11th.
  • The discount offer is available now until December 8th at 11:59PM local time.
  • You can view more information about the promotion, including participating Disney on Ice stops, here.

