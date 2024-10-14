The True Story of a Tiny Owl Rescued in New York City Comes to Life in the New Disney+ Holiday Short “An Almost Christmas”

The short film is the third and final installment in Alfonso Cuarón's holiday shorts collection for Disney+

The latest holiday short to be produced by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, An Almost Christmas Story, is coming to Disney+ on November 15th.

What’s Happening:

Following on from the Oscar-nominated Le Pupille and last year’s The Shepherd , An Almost Christmas Story has been revealed as the third and final installment in Cuarón’s holiday shorts collection for Disney+.

An Almost Christmas Story is inspired by the true events of a tiny owl rescued from the New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020.

is inspired by the true events of a tiny owl rescued from the New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020. The short’s newly released trailer reveals Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents.

The talented and extensive voice cast includes: Cary Christopher as Moon newcomer Estella Madrigal as Luna Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl Mamoudou Athie as Pelly Alex Ross Perry as Dave The Dog Gianna Joseph as Peaky Phil Rosenthal as Punt Natasha Lyonne as Pat John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer, who performs four songs in the short, two of which are original songs

Produced by Disney Branded Television and Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj, in association with Titmouse and Maere Studios, and with animation services by 88 Pictures, the film is directed by Pete’s Dragon and Peter Pan & Wendy

An Almost Christmas Story premieres November 15th, exclusively on Disney+.