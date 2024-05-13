Disney+ Greenlights Polish Drama “Breslau”

Disney+ has greenlighted Polish drama Breslau, the first original series on the platform out of Central/Eastern Europe

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting Breslau (Working Title).

(Working Title). The eight-part crime drama takes place in Breslau (the German name for Wroclaw, Poland) circa 1936. It follows Franz Podolsky, a police officer who is investigating a brutal murder while facing immense pressure to solve the case quickly before the upcoming Olympic Games.

Written by Dartosz Janiszewski and Magdalena Żakowska, the series is currently in production and stars: Tomasz Schuchardt Agata Kulesza Sandra Drzymalska

Leszek Dawid is directing.

The series will be the first Disney+ Original out of Central or Eastern Europe, expanding the scope of content that the streaming giant offers.

Disney+ previously announced content from France, Germany, and Spain at the Series Mania event in March.

Other incoming originals include Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Shardlake.

What They’re Saying:

Magdalena Cieslak, Director Original Productions Disney+ in CEE: “This is an important moment for Disney+ in Poland…It’s our first Original production in Central and Eastern Europe and we are excited that such talented, and experienced creators and actors are working on the project. We are also happy that our first Polish series will further expand the offer of productions intended for wider audience.”

