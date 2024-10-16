Disney100: The Exhibition Announces Extension in Kansas City and News About Future

Union Station in Kansas CIty, MO has announced some news about Disney100: The Exhibition.
What’s Happening:
- Disney100: The Exhibition has been extended one last time through January 5th, 2025.
- This means the historical look at Disney’s first century will remain in Missouri through the holiday season.
- From there, the exhibition will skedaddle across the pond, where it will move to Europe.
- Union Station has shared that the exhibition has sold more than 100,000 tickets and has given Union Station one of the highest satisfaction ratings in their history.
- On October 26th, Leslie Iwerks will be the final guest for Disney100: The Exhibition Speaker Series, with tickets available here.
- For more information on how to visit before it heads to Europe, head to the Union Station website.
