Disney100: The Exhibition Announces Extension in Kansas City and News About Future

The exhibition has become a hit in Kansas City, breaking records at Union Station.
Union Station in Kansas CIty, MO has announced some news about Disney100: The Exhibition.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney100: The Exhibition has been extended one last time through January 5th, 2025.
  • This means the historical look at Disney’s first century will remain in Missouri through the holiday season.
  • From there, the exhibition will skedaddle across the pond, where it will move to Europe.
  • Union Station has shared that the exhibition has sold more than 100,000 tickets and has given Union Station one of the highest satisfaction ratings in their history.
  • On October 26th, Leslie Iwerks will be the final guest for Disney100: The Exhibition Speaker Series, with tickets available here.
  • For more information on how to visit before it heads to Europe, head to the Union Station website.

