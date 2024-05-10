Interviews / Event Recap: “Doctor Who” Hosts Star-Studded U.S. Premiere in Los Angeles

On Wednesday night, Disney Branded Television hosted the U.S. premiere event for Doctor Who at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. I had the absolute pleasure and honor of attending, where I had the chance to speak with some of the stars and creatives from the show, as well as a few other attendees.

A bus featuring a Doctor Who design was parked outside the venue, with the door disguised as the entrance to the TARDIS.

The appropriately blue carpet featured half a TARDIS for attendees to pose with.

On the red carpet, I first had the chance to talk with the Doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday, and showrunner Russell T Davies. See what they had to say about the new season, the premiere and even Disneyland in the video below!

I also had the chance to speak with some Disney stars on the red carpet, who shared their excitement for the Fifteenth Doctor, while giving some updates on their projects. This video includes interviews with Trevor Tordjman (Bucky from the ZOMBIES series), Dan Povenmire (Creator of Phineas & Ferb, voice of Dr. Doofenshmirtz) and his daughter Mele (voice of Gretel on Hamster & Gretel), and Ian Alexander (voice of Tai on Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur).

Attendees were treated to a cosmic joyride with an exclusive screening ahead of the season debut on Disney+, followed by a timey-wimey after-party immersed in the world of Doctor Who.

A DJ was spinning some time travel and 1960s themed tunes. Truly quite surreal to hear the sound of TARDIS blasting from an LA rooftop.

There were some fun Doctor Who-themed cocktails, both alcoholic and non, for attendees to partake in.

As a huge fan of both Doctor Who and Disney, it was a surreal moment to be there for this coming together of my two worlds, as well as getting the chance to meet some of the creatives behind my all-time favorite show. Definitely do yourself a favor and check out the opening episodes of this incredible new season beginning tonight (7:00 p.m. ET) on Disney+! Check out my spoiler-free review of those episodes here.