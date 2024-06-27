Donald Duck Becomes Wolverine in New Disney/Marvel Cross-Over Series

This year marks the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck’s as well as the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, and in July, fans will be able to see both their sagas collide in a special comic book one-shot, Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1.

What’s Happening:

This first-of-its-kind mashup adventure will celebrate everything the world loves about both these pop culture legends from their heart and humor to their epic rage!

Crafted by two acclaimed Disney comic creators, writer Luca Barbieri and artist Giada Perissinotto, Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1 is the latest comic book collaboration between Marvel and Disney following the What If…? Disney Variant Covers of the last few years and the blockbuster hit Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1

The comic will introduce Donald-Wolverine along with all sorts of reimagined Disney and Marvel mashups in a wild adventure inspired by one of Wolverine’s most memorable story arcs, Old Man Logan .

. In addition, the saga will revisit some of the greatest moments in Donald-Wolverine’s history including his time spent with Weapon X and the Uncanny X-Men.

Travel to the near future where chaos rules as Pete-Skull transforms Duckburg into a super-hero-less wasteland. Only Old Donald Duck can turn the tide, but he's given up his battling days and prefers naps and his grandma’s apple pie over fighting villains. But when Mickey- Hawkeye

What They’re Saying:

On merging these two icons, Luca Barbieri said: “Donald Duck and Wolverine are two characters that seem almost impossible to make coexist, but in fact they possess very similar personality: they are both hot-tempered and unlucky, but in adversity they do not lose heart and always show that they have a big heart! Once this point was focused, writing the story turned out to be easy and fun!”

