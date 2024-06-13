Donald Duck Wields The Power Of Thor In New “What If….?” Comic Later This Year

This September, Marvel and Disney storytelling collide in an all-new mashup comic adventure, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1, the latest crossover between Marvel and Disney storytelling to be announced, following upcoming titles like UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME and MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE.

What’s Happening:

Later this month, the highly anticipated Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 hits stands, marking a historic collaboration between Marvel Comics and Disney storytelling! Following that landmark issue, the Marvel mythos continues to be infused with Disney magic in new What If…? one-shots. Following July’s Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1, Donald Duck embarks on another Marvel Comics adventure in September’s MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1!

is inspired by Thor’s legendary first Marvel Comics appearance: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber’s Journey Into Mystery #83. Crafted by a team of acclaimed Disney comic creators—writers Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio— puts a quack-tastic twist on this foundational comic story as pop culture’s most iconic duck wields Thor’s hammer in an epic battle against alien invaders! When Donald Duck chaperones Huey, Dewey and Louie on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for! He comes across the Stone Ducks from Saturn preparing for an invasion. But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the power of Thor! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save Duckburg before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of the Mighty Thor’s thunderous origin!

, including a piece by definitive Thor writer and artist Walt Simonson that homages one of his most iconic Thor covers, and preorder them at your local comic shop today! Following MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1, fans can look forward to even more unexpected crossovers between Marvel’s greatest heroes and Mickey Mouse and friends.

What They’re Saying:

Editor Mark Paniccia: “When we saw the designs for the Stone Ducks of Saturn and The Destroyer we literally laughed out loud. I can honestly say I never thought I’d see something like this in my career. I gotta pinch myself to make sure it’s not a dream.”