An Emmy Nominations Wish List

Emmy voting is in full swing, even if it’s weird to consider since we already held a ceremony (albeit a delayed one) earlier this year. The recent stalwarts are set to make an appearance, such as The Bear and Abbott Elementary, while new series like FX’s Shōgun are ready to clear the nomination table. The Walt Disney Company has a huge list of series, documentaries, and TV movies up for possible nominations this year, and with that, a lot are going under-discussed. I feel the need to amplify some possible campaigns to ensure nominations on July 17th.

-Selena Gomez – We, rightfully, allowed Zendaya to become an Emmy darling for her work on Euphoria. It was a drama, mind you, but Zendaya moved on from the Disney kid stereotypes to become the recipient of two Lead Actress Emmy awards. Why can’t we give Gomez, at the very least, a nomination? Gomez has added the perfect amount of emotional depth and sardonic wit to the hit Only Murders in the Building. Of course, Steve Martin and Martin Short have the wider comedic resume, but Gomez has more than held her own for three seasons. She deserves the Emmy recognition for her hilarious work.

-Alaqua Cox – I’m not entirely positive where Echo is falling under for its Emmy eligibility. Limited Series? Drama? No matter which category, star Alaqua Cox more than deserves a slot. As Echo herself, Cox deftly carries the series through its emotional (and, at times, purposefully emotionless) grit and across the finish line. As a first time actress (sans her work on Hawkeye), Cox is remarkable at adding a heft to this series that, in different hands, could’ve been deemed on-the-nose or corny. Instead, she has staked her claim as someone who should be an essential part of Marvel going forward.

-Elizabeth Banks – After decades in the realm of daytime, the Primetime Emmy Awards now lay claim to the Game Show categories. I think we are all aware of who will be winning the Outstanding Game Show Host category this year (a Sajak Swan Song, if you will), but I would like to sound the horn for the sensational Elizabeth Banks. Press Your Luck, which has become the most consistent ABC game show in ratings and quality, could not work without Elizabeth Banks. The celebrity-to-game show host pipeline has irked me for some time (it’s a skill that many don’t have), but Banks’ commitment and actual excitement is palpable to viewers. I’m not sure I can say that any other current celebrity game show host cares as much about the contestants as Banks does.

-Tom Hiddleston – I found Loki season 2 rather ridiculous. It twisted and tied its way into such a convoluted storyline that the payoff, while beautifully rendered, didn’t have the emotional weight the show thinks it had. Yet, above all the hullabaloo the show produced, Hiddleston remained a stand-out. There’s, of course, the benefit of being with a character for over a decade. Yet, the way he has carried Loki’s progression from big bad to all-mighty saver-of-the-timeline is quite magical. On paper, the journey shouldn’t work, but Hiddleston has carried Loki into the upper echelon of Marvel performances. Hiddleston deserves that nomination.