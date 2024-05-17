As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 20th-25th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 20th-25th:

Monday, May 20 Kevin Kwan ( Lies and Weddings ) Daisy Ridley ( Young Woman and the Sea ) Chris Hemsworth ( Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga )

Tuesday, May 21 Winner of ABC’s American Idol Anya Taylor-Joy ( Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ) Elizabeth Beller ( Once Upon a Time : The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy ) As Seen On Social series: New viral products

Wednesday, May 22 Jeremy Renner Chef Dan Churchill ( Eat Like a Legend ) Lara Spencer and Sam Champion report from aboard the USS Bataan Matt Gutman shares a report on how to escape a sinking car

Thursday, May 23 Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about her new TV series and life today Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Mike Love (Disney+’s The Beach Boys documentary) Chef Chris Valdes (Favorite Memorial Day party dishes)

Friday, May 24 Podcast hosts Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson ( The Book Case ) Becky Worley shares tips for traveling in California wine country The Right Stuff series: Lori Bergamotto reports on early Memorial Day sales Dr. Whitney Bowe (Memorial Day weekend skincare tips)

Saturday, May 25 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.