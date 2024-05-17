As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 20th-25th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 20th-25th:
- Monday, May 20
- Kevin Kwan (Lies and Weddings)
- Daisy Ridley (Young Woman and the Sea)
- Chris Hemsworth (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)
- Tuesday, May 21
- Winner of ABC’s American Idol
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)
- Elizabeth Beller (Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy)
- As Seen On Social series: New viral products
- Wednesday, May 22
- Jeremy Renner
- Chef Dan Churchill (Eat Like a Legend)
- Lara Spencer and Sam Champion report from aboard the USS Bataan
- Matt Gutman shares a report on how to escape a sinking car
- Thursday, May 23
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about her new TV series and life today
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Mike Love (Disney+’s The Beach Boys documentary)
- Chef Chris Valdes (Favorite Memorial Day party dishes)
- Friday, May 24
- Podcast hosts Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- Becky Worley shares tips for traveling in California wine country
- The Right Stuff series: Lori Bergamotto reports on early Memorial Day sales
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Memorial Day weekend skincare tips)
- Saturday, May 25
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.