“GMA” Guest List: Anya Taylor-Joy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and More to Appear Week of May 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 20th-25th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What's Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 20th-25th:

  • Monday, May 20
  • Tuesday, May 21
    • Winner of ABC’s American Idol
    • Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)
    • Elizabeth Beller (Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy)
    • As Seen On Social series: New viral products
  • Wednesday, May 22
    • Jeremy Renner
    • Chef Dan Churchill (Eat Like a Legend)
    • Lara Spencer and Sam Champion report from aboard the USS Bataan
    • Matt Gutman shares a report on how to escape a sinking car
  • Thursday, May 23
    • Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about her new TV series and life today
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Mike Love (Disney+’s The Beach Boys documentary)
    • Chef Chris Valdes (Favorite Memorial Day party dishes)
  • Friday, May 24
    • Podcast hosts Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
    • Becky Worley shares tips for traveling in California wine country
    • The Right Stuff series: Lori Bergamotto reports on early Memorial Day sales
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Memorial Day weekend skincare tips)
  • Saturday, May 25
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

