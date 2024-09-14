As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 16th-21st:

Monday, September 16 Gaby Moreno Eve ( Who’s That Girl? ) Celebration of National Guacamole Day Lily Collins ( Emily in Paris ) Lara Spencer reports live from LA on the 76th Emmy Awards

Tuesday, September 17 Exclusive interview with Adam Mosseri (Instagram CEO) Will Reeve is joined by his siblings Alexandra Reeve Givens and Matthew Reeve ( Super/Man ) Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George share family recipes Ashley Park ( Emily in Paris ) Preview of this season’s Dancing with the Stars Eva Mendes ( Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries )

Wednesday, September 18 Colin Farrell ( The Penguin ) Deals & Steals September Savings Spectacular with Tory Johnson Lucas Bravo and Darren Star ( Emily in Paris ) Joan Vassos ( The Golden Bachelorette ) Demi Lovato ( Child Star )

Thursday, September 19 Deals & Steals September Spectacular with Tory Johnson Josh Andrés Rivera ( American Sports Story ) Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold ( Emily in Paris ) Sebastian Maniscalco

Friday, September 20 George Clooney ( Wolfs ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Pumpkin spice products) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu ( Emily in Paris ) Vince Vaughn ( Bad Monkey )

Saturday, September 21 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



