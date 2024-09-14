“GMA” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Cast of “Emily In Paris” and More to Appear Week of September 16th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 16th-21st:

  • Monday, September 16
    • Gaby Moreno
    • Eve (Who’s That Girl?)
    • Celebration of National Guacamole Day
    • Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
    • Lara Spencer reports live from LA on the 76th Emmy Awards
  • Tuesday, September 17
    • Exclusive interview with Adam Mosseri (Instagram CEO)
    • Will Reeve is joined by his siblings Alexandra Reeve Givens and Matthew Reeve (Super/Man)
    • Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George share family recipes
    • Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
    • Preview of this season’s Dancing with the Stars
    • Eva Mendes (Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries)
  • Wednesday, September 18
    • Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
    • Deals & Steals September Savings Spectacular with Tory Johnson
    • Lucas Bravo and Darren Star (Emily in Paris)
    • Joan Vassos (The Golden Bachelorette)
    • Demi Lovato (Child Star)
  • Thursday, September 19
    • Deals & Steals September Spectacular with Tory Johnson
    • Josh Andrés Rivera (American Sports Story)
    • Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold (Emily in Paris)
    • Sebastian Maniscalco
  • Friday, September 20
    • George Clooney (Wolfs)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Pumpkin spice products)
    • Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily in Paris)
    • Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey)
  • Saturday, September 21
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

