As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 16th-21st:
- Monday, September 16
- Gaby Moreno
- Eve (Who’s That Girl?)
- Celebration of National Guacamole Day
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Lara Spencer reports live from LA on the 76th Emmy Awards
- Tuesday, September 17
- Exclusive interview with Adam Mosseri (Instagram CEO)
- Will Reeve is joined by his siblings Alexandra Reeve Givens and Matthew Reeve (Super/Man)
- Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George share family recipes
- Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
- Preview of this season’s Dancing with the Stars
- Eva Mendes (Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries)
- Wednesday, September 18
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Deals & Steals September Savings Spectacular with Tory Johnson
- Lucas Bravo and Darren Star (Emily in Paris)
- Joan Vassos (The Golden Bachelorette)
- Demi Lovato (Child Star)
- Thursday, September 19
- Deals & Steals September Spectacular with Tory Johnson
- Josh Andrés Rivera (American Sports Story)
- Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold (Emily in Paris)
- Sebastian Maniscalco
- Friday, September 20
- George Clooney (Wolfs)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Pumpkin spice products)
- Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily in Paris)
- Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey)
- Saturday, September 21
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.