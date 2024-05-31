Six Additional Recurring Cast Members Added to “Goosebumps” Season 2

Six recurring cast members have been added to the second season of the hit Disney+ anthology series, Goosebumps.

What’s Happening:

Six new recurring cast members have joined the second season of Goosebumps .

. The new cast members are: Arjun Athalye ( Are You Afraid of the Dark? ) as Sameer, Eloise Payet ( The End of the Party ) as Hannah, Christopher Paul Richards ( The Kids Are Alright ) as Matty, Kyra Tantao ( ZOMBIES 3 ) as Nicole — four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994, becoming a central secret to the present-day characters. Stony Blyden ( American Born Chinese ) as Trey, Frankie’s boyfriend. Sakina Jaffrey ( Billions ) as Ramona, a mysterious woman.

The previously announced series regular cast

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new season features a brand-new story, setting and cast based upon R.L Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic series, which has over 400 million books in print across 32 languages.

The new story begins with Devin and Cece, fraternal twins adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

The second season of Goosebumps will premiere Friday, October 13th.