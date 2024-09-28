A New Episode OF “Hamster & Gretel” on Disney Channel Proves They Have Bigger Enemies In The Universe

There’s a bigger problem for Hamster and Gretel out in the universe (quite literally) while Hamster also questions his loyalty in another new episode of Hamster & Gretel on Disney Channel.

The More The Meteor

Hamster and Gretel have been recruited by the Tri-State Space Agency to protect a space station as meteors, for whatever reason, keep shifting their trajectory and beeline right at the orbiting station.

The General is focused on this being a top secret mission, but Kevin has been circling the base in the minivan, and other guards at the base have pulled him inside for questioning. Quickly, Gretel covers for him and says that her older brother is in fact, an unpaid intern that helps the superheroes.

Even though he is without powers, he too (as their unpaid intern) is recruited and sent into outer space, but in a full spacesuit. There, they meet up with the General’s daughter (the two have had a falling out since he didn’t want her to be an astronaut, considering Space is so dangerous), who is Commander of the space station.

Once up there, Hamster and Gretel discover the meteors that prove quite the challenge as the Meteors are not made of any material that they can simply punch and break apart. To destroy it (at least this meteor, anyway), they must use their heat-vision to superheat the rock until it splits into multiple parts.

However, they didn’t account for the trajectory of the debris once they destroy the meteor, and it showers into the space station, destroying the pod that contains all the equipment for their power supply. The Commander and Unpaid Intern Devin (Actually Kevin, but there is some name confusion) are able to restore the power with quick thinking and on their feet.

Another Meteor is coming toward the station, and this one is made of a different material. Gretel is able to destroy it easily with one punch, but a tiny orb has survived and blasts through another pod in the space station, destroying (rather comedically) the main computer on board. Again, the Commander uses her quick problem solving skills and rebuilds the main computer – that ridden with guilt, still manages to get on its feet(?) and jump aboard the escape shuttle, leaving Devin/Kevin and the Commander behind.

This is ill timed as a larger meteor is heading right for the station, and Hamster and Gretel can’t destroy this one. However, using what they know now, Kevin has the idea of waiting until the very last second, and have Gretel and Hamster use their strength to move their entire position, leaving the mysterious meteor no choice but to miss the station.

While the meteor misses, it is revealed to Hamster and Gretel that this is in fact a new villain we don’t know much about who has been watching them, learning their strengths and weaknesses. Perhaps we’ll see more of this giant villain in the future, as it sure sounds like we will.

Down on Earth, everyone is returned safely and the Commander and General are reunited in an “emotional” fashion (yeah, nothing was said), and the ship’s computer now lives among people in New Mexico, trying to make the town it lives in a better place to make up for his abandonment of those aboard the spacecraft. How is this character suddenly my new favorite in the series?

My Hammie Vice

We immediately see a news broadcast alerting us to the big problem of this episode, where all the animals of the zoo are being stolen one by one. It turns out, this is a job being done by a group of evildoers called The Syndicate. Don’t be confused by the name though, this has nothing to do with any web-slinging superheroes.

At home though, Hamster, Gretel, Fred, and Kevin are talking about ways that they can tackle this new scenario, but tensions are high when Hamster suggests his ideas and they are quickly pushed aside, as they even tell him that he’s the muscle in the operation and not the brains.

A plan is then made that sees Hamster go undercover and become a member of the Syndicate, eventually getting close to Mr. Large, who openly states that he is not the head honcho of the Syndicate. However, it kinda seems like he is.

Either way, Hamster is growing close to Mr. Large, who listens to his ideas and respects Hamster’s opinions as an equal. A far cry from what he has been experiencing recently at home. Mr. Large has even made him a fun sweatshirt showcasing their bond and even named him Goon of the Month. This makes it exceptionally difficult when it comes time to execute their plan, and Hamster must now betray his new friend. However, he is still fiercely loyal to Gretel, and through a series of plans gone awry but were totally plans to begin with – I don’t know, I got confused in there somewhere – Mr. Large’s boss is revealed to not be in charge, and it turns out it was the Zookeeper who was in charge of this whole operation. She hates the zoo, and just took over from her parents but wants to be done with it. Either way, after a bit of a confusing who knew what, trapping and betrayal situation, all sides are where they need to be and Hamster and Gretel arrest the Syndicate. However, there is a soft moment between Mr. Large and Hamster, where they both express their gratitude for each other and that outside of that confusing climax, they did truly mean what they said about each other. Perhaps we’ll see more of Mr. Large in the future.

This episode of Hamster & Gretel is now available on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, and is also streaming on Disney+. You can catch up with earlier episodes, streaming now on Disney+.