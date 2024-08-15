“Hamster & Gretel” Season Two Trailer Revealed Ahead of Premiere Next Month

A new trailer has arrived for the long-awaited second season of the fan-favorite Disney Channel animated series, Hamster & Gretel, due to debut on the network next month.

What’s Happening:

The long-awaited second season of the fan-favorite Disney Channel animated series, Hamster & Gretel is just around the corner, set to happen next month.

is just around the corner, set to happen next month. Now, as we draw closer to the second season premiere, fans can get a taste of the second season thanks to the debut of a new trailer, seen above.

In season 2, Hamster and Gretel face their toughest battle yet when a mysterious extraterrestrial menace threatens the entire world! Together with her brother Kevin, her friends and some unexpected allies, they'll have to learn how to fight the ultimate evil with head and heart all while juggling small-time villains, homework and awkward school crushes. Our superheroes will have to master their powers (and maybe discover some new ones!) if they hope to defeat this Big Bad on the horizon.

The co-creator of Phineas and Ferb , Dan Povenmire brings you Hamster & Gretel. Gretel Grant-Gomez, and her pet hamster, "Hamster", are given superpowers by aliens and the big responsibility of being ""heroes on Earth""! Gretel's teen brother, Kevin, on the other hand, was overlooked by the aliens, and is stuck being ""superhero adjacent"". However, he is often the brains behind each mission! Now, Hamster & Gretel must save the world from one supervillain after another, all while keeping their identities a secret!

, Dan Povenmire brings you Gretel Grant-Gomez, and her pet hamster, "Hamster", are given superpowers by aliens and the big responsibility of being ""heroes on Earth""! Gretel's teen brother, Kevin, on the other hand, was overlooked by the aliens, and is stuck being ""superhero adjacent"". However, he is often the brains behind each mission! Now, Hamster & Gretel must save the world from one supervillain after another, all while keeping their identities a secret! The second season of Hamster & Gretel will premiere on Disney Channel on September 14th and on Disney+