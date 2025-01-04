“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and More to Appear Week of January 6th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th:

  • Monday, January 6
    • Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
    • Anna Sawai (Shōgun; Pachinko)
    • Musical Guest The Linda Lindas
  • Tuesday, January 7
    • Cher (Cher: The Memoir, Part One)
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Sheila E.
  • Wednesday, January 8
    • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
    • Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher)
    • Musical Guest Victoria Canal
  • Thursday, January 9
  • Friday, January 10
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.