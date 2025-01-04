This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th:

Monday, January 6 Selena Gomez ( Emilia Pérez ) Anna Sawai ( Shōgun Pachinko ) Musical Guest The Linda Lindas

Tuesday, January 7 Cher ( Cher: The Memoir, Part One ) Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( The Bear Musical Guest Sheila E.

Wednesday, January 8 Cynthia Erivo ( Wicked ) Brian Jordan Alvarez ( English Teacher Musical Guest Victoria Canal

Thursday, January 9 Timothée Chalamet ( A Complete Unknown Musical Guest The Lumineers

Friday, January 10 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.