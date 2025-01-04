This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th:
- Monday, January 6
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun; Pachinko)
- Musical Guest The Linda Lindas
- Tuesday, January 7
- Cher (Cher: The Memoir, Part One)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Musical Guest Sheila E.
- Wednesday, January 8
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher)
- Musical Guest Victoria Canal
- Thursday, January 9
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Musical Guest The Lumineers
- Friday, January 10
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.