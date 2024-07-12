“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List; Lisa Kudrow, Gina Rodriguez and More to Appear Week of July 15th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 15th-19th:

  • Monday, July 14 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
    • Gina Rodriguez (Lucky 13)
    • Meagan Good (Divorce in the Black)
    • Musical Guest Pepe Aguilar
  • Tuesday, July 16 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
    • Lisa Kudrow (Time Bandits)
    • Sam Richardson (Sausage Party: Foodtopia)
    • Musical Guest ROLE MODEL
  • Wednesday, July 17 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
    • Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
    • Roy Wood Jr. (stand-up comedy dates)
    • Musical Guest The Decemberists
  • Thursday, July 18 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
    • Ken Jeong (My Spy the Eternal City)
    • Chef Kevin Bludso
    • Musical Guest Remi Wolf
  • Friday, July 19
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.