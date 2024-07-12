This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 15th-19th:

Monday, July 14 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Gina Rodriguez ( Lucky 13 ) Meagan Good ( Divorce in the Black ) Musical Guest Pepe Aguilar

Tuesday, July 16 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Lisa Kudrow ( Time Bandits ) Sam Richardson ( Sausage Party: Foodtopia ) Musical Guest ROLE MODEL

Wednesday, July 17 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Howie Mandel ( America’s Got Talent ) Roy Wood Jr. (stand-up comedy dates) Musical Guest The Decemberists

Thursday, July 18 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Ken Jeong ( My Spy the Eternal City ) Chef Kevin Bludso Musical Guest Remi Wolf

Friday, July 19 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.