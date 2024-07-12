This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 15th-19th:
- Monday, July 14 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Gina Rodriguez (Lucky 13)
- Meagan Good (Divorce in the Black)
- Musical Guest Pepe Aguilar
- Tuesday, July 16 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Lisa Kudrow (Time Bandits)
- Sam Richardson (Sausage Party: Foodtopia)
- Musical Guest ROLE MODEL
- Wednesday, July 17 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
- Roy Wood Jr. (stand-up comedy dates)
- Musical Guest The Decemberists
- Thursday, July 18 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Ken Jeong (My Spy the Eternal City)
- Chef Kevin Bludso
- Musical Guest Remi Wolf
- Friday, July 19
- TBA
