This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th:
- Monday, July 22 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
- Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right)
- Gillian Jacobs (The Bear)
- Musical Guest Big Sean
- Tuesday, July 23 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
- Zachary Levi (Harold and the Purple Crayon)
- Billy Magnussen (Coup!)
- Musical Guest Aaron Frazer
- Wednesday, July 24 – Guest Host Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
- Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Musical Guests Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus
- Thursday, July 25 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
- Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers (Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics)
- Musical Guest Brigitte Calls Me Baby
- Friday, July 26
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.