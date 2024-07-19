“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Zachary Levi, Emma Corrin and More to Appear Week of July 22nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th:

  • Monday, July 22 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
    • Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right)
    • Gillian Jacobs (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Big Sean
  • Tuesday, July 23 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
    • Zachary Levi (Harold and the Purple Crayon)
    • Billy Magnussen (Coup!)
    • Musical Guest Aaron Frazer
  • Wednesday, July 24 – Guest Host Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
    • Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
    • Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine)
    • Musical Guests Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus
  • Thursday, July 25 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
    • Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers (Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics)
    • Musical Guest Brigitte Calls Me Baby
  • Friday, July 26
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.