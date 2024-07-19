This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th:

Monday, July 22 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris Sebastian Maniscalco ( It Ain’t Right ) Gillian Jacobs ( The Bear Musical Guest Big Sean

Tuesday, July 23 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris Zachary Levi ( Harold and the Purple Crayon ) Billy Magnussen ( Coup! ) Musical Guest Aaron Frazer

Wednesday, July 24 – Guest Host Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ( Deadpool & Wolverine Emma Corrin ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Musical Guests Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus

Thursday, July 25 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ( Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics ) Musical Guest Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Friday, July 26 TBA



