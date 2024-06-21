This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 24th-28th:
- Monday, June 24 – Guest Host Martin Short
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Sienna Miller (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1)
- Musical Guest Imagine Dragons
- Tuesday, June 25 – Guest Host Martin Short
- Jelly Roll (CMA Fest)
- Musical Guest Jelly Roll
- Wednesday, June 26 – Guest Host Martin Short
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Beck (Beck with the LA Phil)
- Musical Guest Beck
- Thursday, June 27 – Guest Host Martin Short
- Melissa McCarthy (Only Murders in the Building)
- Nick Kroll
- Musical Guest The Warning
- Friday, June 28
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.