“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Martin Short Guest Hosts, “Only Murders” Cast and More to Appear Week of June 24th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 24th-28th:

  • Monday, June 24 – Guest Host Martin Short
  • Tuesday, June 25 – Guest Host Martin Short
    • Jelly Roll (CMA Fest)
    • Musical Guest Jelly Roll
  • Wednesday, June 26 – Guest Host Martin Short
    • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
    • Beck (Beck with the LA Phil)
    • Musical Guest Beck
  • Thursday, June 27 – Guest Host Martin Short
    • Melissa McCarthy (Only Murders in the Building)
    • Nick Kroll
    • Musical Guest The Warning
  • Friday, June 28
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.