Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 24th-28th:

Monday, June 24 – Guest Host Martin Short Steve Martin ( Only Murders in the Building ) Sienna Miller ( Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 ) Musical Guest Imagine Dragons

Tuesday, June 25 – Guest Host Martin Short Jelly Roll ( CMA Fest ) Musical Guest Jelly Roll

Wednesday, June 26 – Guest Host Martin Short Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building ) Beck ( Beck with the LA Phil ) Musical Guest Beck

Thursday, June 27 – Guest Host Martin Short Melissa McCarthy ( Only Murders in the Building ) Nick Kroll Musical Guest The Warning

Friday, June 28 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.