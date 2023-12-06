Just Dance+ Subscribers Can Access Disney Magical Time Early

Just Dance+ players can access the Disney Magical Time season now, before the December 12 release date.
What’s Happening:
- Just Dance 2024 Edition is partnering with Disney to bring an exciting season to the game.
- The Disney Magical Time season is available from December 12 to February 20, giving all players access to selected songs from popular Disney animated movies.
- If you're a Just Dance+ subscriber, you can access this now before the December 12 release.
- Now get early access to some of the new songs like "A Whole New World" and "Zero To Hero".
- Then on January 9, Just Dance+ subscribers can dance to "When Will My Life Begin" and "I'll Make a Man Out of You" a week early.
- A free one-month trial of the Just Dance+ streaming service is included with every copy of Just Dance 2024 Edition.
Free from December 12 to January 16:
- Hop on a magic carpet ride in "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin.
- Let the enchanting muses spin you the tale of everyone's favorite demigod in "Zero To Hero" from Disney's Hercules.
- Prepare yourself for an epic journey across the ocean in "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana.
- Dance with Anna and Elsa in "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen.
Free from January 16 to February 20:
- Break out of life's routine and dream of adventures in "When Will My Life Begin" from Disney's Tangled.
- Bring out your inner warrior in "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Disney's Mulan.
- Explore the snowy Arendelle Castle in "Into The Unknown" from Disney's Frozen 2.
- Celebrate the bonds of friendship in "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Disney Pixar's Toy Story.