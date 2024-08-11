LEGO X-Men Characters Now Available on Fortnite

LEGO versions of characters from X-Men have arrived on the popular game Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

  • That’s not all of the Marvel fun coming to the game, as the thrilling in-game conclusion to the current season of Battle Royale was presented on-stage at D23 by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
  • The power of Pandora’s Box re-emerged as the catalyst for an on-stage world premiere of a new cinematic and gameplay trailer revealing the origins of a new upcoming Marvel-themed season.
  • Drop in on Friday, August 16th, as the story continues in Fortnite Battle Royale’s Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom, featuring Fantastic Four Super Villain Doctor Doom!
  • The new season will allow players from around the world to continue the Fortnite and Marvel story with new action-packed gameplay and locations to explore.

