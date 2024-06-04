LP Radio – June 2024

It’s Pride! It’s time to party, enjoy the sunshine, and be authentic. For June’s edition of LP Radio, it’s a curation of bangers that will fit perfectly at any Pride parade, festival, or party.

With LP Radio, you’ll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. For this month, it’s a curated Pride playlist to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and your right to be yourself.

This playlist is a mix of iconic dance music (Robin S’s “Show Me Love”), Disney remixes (Christina Aguilera’s “Reflection), and Hollywood Records hits (Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer”). Pride is a celebration. Why fill it with overly saccharine songs that essentially add up to some buzz words? Let’s actually rage!

Wanna suggest songs and/or a theme for June? Be sure to let us know on Twitter/X!