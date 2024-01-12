Marvel’s “Echo” Debuts as Top Show on Both Disney+ and Hulu

Marvel’s Echo, which debuted on both Disney+ and Hulu earlier this week, has premiered as the top series on bother streamers, according to Deadline.

Deadline did not specify any streaming numbers nor exactly how Echo premiered as number one on both Disney+ and Hulu, just that it did claim that top spot.

While the studio hasn't released specific numbers, Echo is reportedly doing better than some of the consistently top-performing titles.

Echo is Marvel's first TV-MA series to debut on both of the streamers.

It also marks the first time a Marvel Studios project dropped all of its episodes at one time.

Echo is also the first project under Marvel’s Spotlight banner, which is being billed as not requiring extensive MCU knowledge or experience to enjoy its content.

Check out our review Echo here.

About Echo: