Marvel Comics Shares All Variant Covers of “PHOENIX #1”

In anticipation of X-Men’s upcoming From the Ashes era, Marvel comics has shared a brand new look at the variant covers for their new ongoing series PHOENIX.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics PHOENIX #1, the first issue of a new ongoing series written by Stephanie Phillips and illustrated by Alessandro Miracolo.

The series will pick up after RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 where readers saw Jean Grey dramatically reborn as the Phoenix and save all of existence from Al Dominion. The battle, taking place outside of time in space, is only a glimpse at what Grey will accomplish in her new solo series.

After taking on villains like Gorr the God Butcher and Thanos' Black Order army and teaming up with other space exploring heroes like Nova, Corsair, and Captain Marvel, Jean has proven that she is no longer the Earth-bound X-Men readers are used to. Her rebirth as the Phoenix promises intergalactic adventures where she will have to prove herself as a hero and provide protection to other planets.

Writer Stephanie Phillips teased her excitement for the series in an interview with CBR stating "Thematically, I'm interested in exploring the interplay between human and cosmic forces that is happening within Jean. Some in the cosmic universe know her as Jean Grey, and some fear her as the Phoenix… I want us to explore how that will impact her mission as a hero in the stars… The book also looks at the hierarchy of the cosmos and where Jean fits into the hierarchy. There are some incredibly powerful entities out in space… what will they think of Jean's presence as the Phoenix?"

PHOENIX #1 hits comic book stores on July 17th.

PHOENIX #1 hits comic book stores on July 17th. Checkout the variant covers and their respective artists below:

By Yasmine Putri

By Aka

By Rose Besch

By Erica D’Urso

By Greg Land

By Peach Momoko

By Joe Quesada

