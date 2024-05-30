“Moana 2” Trailer Breaks Record as Disney Animation’s Most Watched Ever

The newly released trailer for Moana 2 has become Disney’s most watched trailer ever for an animated feature, bringing in 178 million views in 24 hours, according to Deadline.

With the trailer for Moana 2 bringing in an unprecedented 178 million views in just 24 hours, it's looking likely that Disney will make a big comeback at the Thanksgiving box office this year.

The number beats previous record holders including Inside Out 2 (157 million), Frozen 2 (116 million) and The Incredibles 2 (113 million).

These views are tracked from online platforms including TikTok, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Reactions have been positive regarding the animation, love of the original film and character fanship.

As a testament to the love for Moana’s story and characters, the original film, which came out in 2016, was the most streamed movie across all platforms in 2023, per Nielsen.

