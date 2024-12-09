Marvel Comics Reveals New Covers for “One World Under Doom” #2 Guest Starring the Fantastic Four

Marvel's First Family takes on the evil new Sorcerer Supreme.

Today Marvel Comics revealed three covers for the upcoming second issue of the One World Under Doom nine-issue miniseries, which will star Doom’s arch-nemeses the Fantastic Four.

What’s happening:

We’ve gotten our first look at the covers for One World Under Doom #2 from Marvel Comics, with art by Ben Harvey, R.B. Silva, and Jerome Opeña.

This series follows the events of last year's Blood Hunt, in which Doctor Doom became the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe.

, in which Doctor Doom became the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. Written by Ryan North, One World Under Doom will impact the status quo of the Marvel superheroes, and issue #2 pits Doom against his arch-nemeses in the Fantastic Four: namely Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Ben Grimm (The Thing), Susan Richards (Invisible Woman), and Johnny Storm (The Human Torch).

What they’re saying:

“Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth’s mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth’s new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle’s mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel's First Family won’t be the same! Writer Ryan North: ““Things really kick off in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2. Doom is consolidating his power, and of course, the only thing that's really standing between him and his ambitions is the Fantastic Four. So, Doom simply solves that problem. The way he does it will have repercussions for the FF for quite a while! This issue in particular is basically a surprise secret issue of Fantastic Four – and anyone reading that book will not want to miss it.”

One World Under Doom #2 will be released on March 19th, 2025 from Marvel Comics.