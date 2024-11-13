New Covers and Interior Artwork Revealed for Ryan North and R.B. Silva’s “One World Under Doom” #1

The new variant covers for “One World Under Doom” #1 showcase the talents of artists including John Tyler Christopher, Nick Bradshaw, Rod Reis, Will Sliney, Rose Besch and more.

The conclusion of Blood Hunt, in which Doctor Doom gained the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme, has left the Marvel Universe buzzing with anticipation for his next moves. This February, that suspense will come to an end as Doctor Doom claims his supremacy over the entire world in a monumental event called One World Under Doom.

One World Under Doom, which has been teased throughout the year, was officially announced last month during New York Comic Con.

, which has been teased throughout the year, was officially announced last month during New York Comic Con. Fans discovered that the event will be centered around a primary series set to debut February 12.

This nine-issue series will be written by Ryan North, whose highly regarded current work on Fantastic Four will be significantly influenced by One World Under Doom, and illustrated by R.B. Silva, recognized for his impactful contributions to the X-Men in titles such as Powers of X and Rise of the Powers of X.

, and illustrated by R.B. Silva, recognized for his impactful contributions to the X-Men in titles such as and . As Doom's ambitious quest for power reshapes the Marvel Universe, One World Under Doom invites readers to explore the complexities of his reign, showcasing both the victories and challenges of his rule, along with the misguided efforts to overthrow it.

Plus, take a look at exclusive interior artwork featuring the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other Earth heroes as they come together for their first strike against the planet's new supreme force.

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme and vanished into Latveria. While many viewed his absence as a relief amid global issues, some sensed impending chaos.

Doom has seized control of all global broadcasts, declaring himself Emperor of the World and establishing a new United Latveria.

Surprisingly, Earth's leaders seem to accept his rule. Fortunately, the heroes remain unaffected, quickly forming a strike team to challenge Doom's ambitions.

The key question remains, will they succeed, and what will happen as some citizens begin to embrace their new Emperor?

Ryan North: "One World Under Doom is a story I've been working on since 2023. This huge head start is such a gift when telling a story like this: I can make sure it all hangs together properly, and for other artists working on tie-ins with their books, I can share completed scripts instead of just an idea of what happens. Because of that I'm very excited for where this story has gone, and can go. It's been really exciting to hear what other teams have planned with their books to take advantage of this new status quo—we're all pulling in the same direction."

Ryan North: "Doom, to me, is the ultimate villain, because even when he loses he wins. He's not some guy you can punch a bunch until he stops doing crimes: he's a man who has thought deeply about how to achieve precisely what he wants, and how to ensure others are manipulated into supporting him. One World Under Doom opens after Doom has taken over the world overnight, and there is a mystery in how he did it, how he got everyone to acquiesce to his rule – but there's also a bigger and more terrifying question: now that he's taken over the world, what is he going to do with it? And what will the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do to stop him?"

“Doom, to me, is the ultimate villain, because even when he loses he wins. He's not some guy you can punch a bunch until he stops doing crimes: he's a man who has thought deeply about how to achieve precisely what he wants, and how to ensure others are manipulated into supporting him. opens after Doom has taken over the world overnight, and there is a mystery in how he did it, how he got everyone to acquiesce to his rule – but there's also a bigger and more terrifying question: now that he's taken over the world, what is he going to do with it? And what will the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do to stop him?” R.B. Silva: “Doom is one of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe, so getting to work on this arc is a real pleasure. I’m loving that we’re bringing magic into the mix, and all the possibilities to make him as awesome as he’s always been. I’m trying to give fans something a little different from what we’ve seen before, and I think the magic element can really make a difference. I hope fans enjoy it as much as I do.”

