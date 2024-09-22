TV Review: Hulu’s “Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal” is a Perfect Halloween Season Watch for True Crime Fans

The new Hulu original series explores eight true-crime cases with paranormal backstories. Through eyewitness accounts, expert perspectives and investigations, viewers will get up close and personal with the scary stories that inspired these crimes.

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal kicks off with a bang, literally. In 2020, a deadly explosion in Nashville rocked the United States. As details emerged about the suicide bombing, Anthony Warner’s obsession with “lizard people” became a key point within the investigation. The conspiracy theory, which states that there are humanoid lizards in disguise running the planet, prompted Warner to become paranoid and isolated in a desire to hide from these alleged overlords. Throughout the first episode, experts explore the history and the impact of the “lizard people” legend. Additionally, they share the importance of the rise of internet communication in the growth and depersonalization surrounding conspiracy theories and their emerging place within our global society. Throughout the 8-episode season, the series continues to explore conspiracy true-crime cases such as a UFO enthusiast who attempted to poison elected officials, the Louisville Goatman when the legend mysteriously starts taking lives, a 16-year-olds murder rumored to revolve around witchcraft, a space-enthusiasts mysterious disappearance after building a “UFO” in his backyard, a Navajo woman’s murder claimed to be the work of a skinwalker, a missing child supposedly taken by a hairy wildman in the Smoky Mountains, and a series of ghost hauntings in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Each approximately 45 minute episode explores a singular conspiracy theory, covering the psychology of believers as well as the cultural impact of these tall-tales.

Premiering on Hulu September 24th, Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal is the perfect series for a Halloween season streaming night. The informative, creepy, and entertaining series explores the excitement and enticement of conspiracy theories. Through in depth dives into the wild unknowns that foster these “truths,” the series makes sure to debunk their harmful nature while honoring and exploring the real life stories that sparked these alternative views of the world. It is so easy to get sucked into these mystifying true stories. Beautifully combining the raw and informative nature of a true-crime series with the eerie energy of a good ghost story, Out There is definitely worth adding to your watchlist this Fall. All 8-episodes of Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal drop exclusively on Hulu this Tuesday.

Read More Reviews: