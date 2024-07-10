Pat Sajak to Host “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” One Final Time This Fall on ABC

Pat Sajak’s time behind the wheel is not quite over yet, as ABC revealed today that he will be hosting the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
What’s Happening:
- Today, ABC released its fall 2024 schedule, which includes the return of a number of game shows, such as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
- Pat Sajak will return for his final spin hosting the celebrity version of the popular game show on Monday, October 7th.
- Sajak’s final episode hosting the syndicated Wheel of Fortune aired on Friday, June 7th – with Ryan Seacrest set to take over hosting duties this fall alongside Vanna White, who will continue on the show following Sajak’s departure.
- The longtime host will continue to serve as a consultant for three additional years.
- Sajak has been synonymous with the incredibly popular Wheel of Fortune since the show first launched on NBC in 1981.
- Moving to syndication in 1983, the show remains one of the most popular on all of broadcast TV, averaging better than 9 million daily viewers most weeks.
- Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host and received a lifetime achievement award, along with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, at the 2011 Daytime Emmys.