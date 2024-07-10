ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Including “High Potential,” “Doctor Odyssey,” “The Golden Bachelorette” and More

ABC has revealed the premiere dates for their previously announced fall 2024 season, which includes new drama series High Potential and Doctor Odyssey, returning dramas, comedies and game shows, and more.
- From Oscar-nominated writer Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson, freshman crime procedural High Potential joins ballroom sensation Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays, kicking off September 17th.
- Of note, Dancing with the Stars will once again be simulcast on Disney+.
- The Golden Bachelorette makes its debut Wednesday, September 18th, with new leading lady Joan Vassos; and a new season of Abbott Elementary joins the night October 9th, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries Scamanda.
- Then, from executive producer Ryan Murphy and starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, the highly anticipated new drama Doctor Odyssey debuts Thursday, September 26th, alongside the return of 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy.
- Then, on Monday, October 7th, beloved game shows join the lineup with Pat Sajak's final spin hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune leading into the Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press Your Luck.
- A new season of ABC News' 20/20 premieres Friday, September 20th, and season 16 of Shark Tank dives into the night starting October 18th.
- America's Funniest Home Videos celebrates its monumental 35th season beginning Sunday, September 29th, before The Wonderful World of Disney world television premiere of the live-action The Little Mermaid.
- Additional films to debut this season include the world television premieres of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Haunted Mansion, as well as the broadcast premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. Airdates and additional movies to be announced at a later date.
- As previously announced, new seasons of returning dramas The Rookie and Will Trent will debut midseason, along with the celebratory farewell season of legacy comedy The Conners.
- Also returning midseason are American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy! and What Would You Do?
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by world-renowned organizing duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, is also set to debut midseason.
ABC Fall 2024 Schedule Premiere Dates
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
- 7:30 p.m. – College Football
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
- 8:00 p.m. – "Dancing with the Stars" (simulcast on Disney+)
- 10:00 p.m. – "High Potential"
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
- 8:00 p.m. – "The Golden Bachelorette"
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
- 9:01 p.m. – "20/20" (two hours)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
- 8:00 p.m. – "9-1-1"
- 9:00 p.m. – "Doctor Odyssey"
- 10:00 p.m. – "Grey's Anatomy"
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
- 7:00 p.m. – "America's Funniest Home Videos"
- 8:01 p.m. – "The Wonderful World of Disney"
MONDAY, OCT. 7
- 8:00 p.m. – "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"
- 9:00 p.m. – "Press Your Luck"
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
- 9:30 p.m. – "Abbott Elementary"
- 10:02 p.m. – "Scamanda"
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
- 8:00 p.m. – "Shark Tank"
