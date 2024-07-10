ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Including “High Potential,” “Doctor Odyssey,” “The Golden Bachelorette” and More

ABC has revealed the premiere dates for their previously announced fall 2024 season, which includes new drama series High Potential and Doctor Odyssey, returning dramas, comedies and game shows, and more.

What’s Happening:

From Oscar-nominated writer Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson, freshman crime procedural High Potential joins ballroom sensation Dancing with the Stars

joins ballroom sensation Of note, Dancing with the Stars will once again be simulcast on Disney+

The Golden Bachelorette makes its debut Wednesday, September 18th, with new leading lady Joan Vassos; and a new season of Abbott Elementary Scamanda

Then, from executive producer Ryan Murphy and starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, the highly anticipated new drama Doctor Odyssey debuts Thursday, September 26th, alongside the return of 9-1-1 Grey's Anatomy.

ABC Fall 2024 Schedule Premiere Dates

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

7:30 p.m. – College Football

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

8:00 p.m. – "Dancing with the Stars" (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. – "High Potential"

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00 p.m. – "The Golden Bachelorette"

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

9:01 p.m. – "20/20" (two hours)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. – "9-1-1"

9:00 p.m. – "Doctor Odyssey"

10:00 p.m. – "Grey's Anatomy"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00 p.m. – "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:01 p.m. – "The Wonderful World of Disney"

MONDAY, OCT. 7

8:00 p.m. – "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

9:00 p.m. – "Press Your Luck"

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

9:30 p.m. – "Abbott Elementary"

10:02 p.m. – "Scamanda"

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00 p.m. – "Shark Tank"