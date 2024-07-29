Disney Channel’s “Primos” Takes Center Stage In New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted and already features the full set of cousins from the brand new Disney Channel animated series, Primos.

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube and features the newest animated series to arrive on the network, Primos.

In the short, we see Tater and all her cousins (or, Primos) and her brother Baby Bud when a bird takes away his binky and flies it high into the tree above.

From here, its chaos and antics abound as all of the Primos work together with their individual skill sets to help retrieve the item.

Just when we think all is well and good, Tater herself falls victim to the thievery perpetrated by our winged friends.

The new, full, animated comedy series, Primos, premiered over the weekend with two episodes on Thursday, July 25 before moving to Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, with two episodes debuting weekly.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Fans can catch the new Primos-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can catch Primos on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

