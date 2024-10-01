SiriusXM Launches New Disney Jr. Radio Channel

Disney Jr. Radio, an exclusive new channel for families with preschoolers, has launched on SiriusXM.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. Radio is the ultimate destination for families with preschoolers to hear their favorite Disney Jr. music – available beginning today on the SiriusXM app.
- The channel will be hosted by some of Disney’s most iconic characters and feature hit songs from kid-friendly shows like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties and many more.
- Programming on the channel will also mirror a preschooler’s key moments throughout the day, providing the perfect mix of songs that get preschoolers up and dancing while inspiring playful learning and growth.
- Specialty programming set to be featured on SiriusXM’s Disney Jr. Radio includes:
- Mickey Mornings – Start your day the Mickey Way! Hosted by Mickey himself, the show inspires preschoolers to get dressed, brush their teeth, eat breakfast, and more so they can conquer the day. It also includes some motivational, light playful learning songs to listen to on the drive to preschool. “Mickey Mornings” airs weekday mornings from 7-8am EST.
- Disney Jr. Hits – The most popular Disney Jr. songs all in one magical place. Hosted by your friendly neighborhood super hero Spidey, little ones will be jamming all day to “Disney Jr. Hits.” From Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends to SuperKitties and Doc McStuffins, the whole family can have a blast dancing and singing along with their beloved preschool pals. “Disney Jr. Hits” airs weekdays from 3-4pm EST.
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play! – This show, hosted by none other than the “fin-tastic” Disney Jr. Ariel, is designed to get kids to move, groove and play with all their favorite Disney Jr. pals. “Let’s Play!” features upbeat, high-energy tunes that will make you want to get up out of your seat and play. “Let’s Play!” airs weekdays from 12-1pm EST.
- Disney Jr. Live On Tour – This show is hosted by one “purr-fect” host, Bitsy from SuperKitties, and features songs from Disney Jr. Live On Tour. Get up and groove to your favorite songs with this playlist filled with the catchiest sing-alongs and toe-tapping beats from beloved series like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Puppy Dog Pals, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, and SuperKitties. “Disney Jr. Live On Tour” airs weekdays from 6-7pm EST.
- Disney Jr. Lullabies – Unwind or get ready for bedtime with relaxing Disney Jr. lullabies. This program features gentle melodies and soothing songs that are sure to bring peaceful sleep and sweet dreams to listeners. “Disney Jr. Lullabies” airs every day at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm EST.
- This new channel is an extension of the happiest music channel on earth, SiriusXM’s Disney Hits, channel 133.