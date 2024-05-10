This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 13th-17th:

Monday, May 13 – Family Over Everything Cedric The Entertainer ( The Neighborhood ; Crutch ) D aytime Exclusive : Shaun T and Scott Blokker (Emotional surrogacy journey to become parents to twin boys) Mom of three who has been a surrogate four times! Julia Edelstein (Features editor for New York Magazine’s The Cut)

Tuesday, May 14 – Tok Time Meet the creators behind the extraordinary TikToks everyone’s watching Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Videos ) One creator’s magical dog makeover live, in-studio All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, May 15 – Ripped from Headlines Heroic eighth grader who took control of his school bus when the driver experienced a medical emergency Father-to-be who went viral for fainting while his wife was in labor Jane Seymour ( Harry Wild )

Thursday, May 16 – That’s Family Business Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Curtiss Cook and Lynn Whitfield ( The Chi ) Performance by Latin pop diva Lisa Lisa, aka Lisa Velez (Celebrates 40th anniversary of her hit song “I Wonder If I Take You Home”) Curry Sisters (Reunited to reinvent and create the Curry Estate wedding venue) Performance by The Quarantined Quartet.

Friday, May 17 – Total Transformations Dr. Sharon Giese (Pioneer in plastic surgery; signature procedures) Dr. Deepak Dugar (Celebrity surgeon; scarless nose surgery) Performance by Trevor Jackson ( grown-ish ; solo music career medley of new songs, “ Heads Up ” and “ He Don’t Know .”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.