“The Owl House” And “Amphibia” Meet Once Again In New “Chibi Tiny Tales” On Disney Channel

Fans of The Owl House and Amphibia can once again watch the two shows collide in another mash-up in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short, now available on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube page.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted on Disney Channel, and once again, has crossed the universes of two hit series from the network, The Owl House and Amphibia .

short has debuted on Disney Channel, and once again, has crossed the universes of two hit series from the network, and . Devotees may recall an earlier installment Chibi Tiny Tales wherein the characters from Amphibia accidentally arrived in the world of The Owl House thanks to the magic music box seen in their show.

wherein the characters from accidentally arrived in the world of thanks to the magic music box seen in their show. This time around, Luz has created a portal to leave the Boiling Isles and head to Wartwood to meet their new friends.

While there, there is a bit of a ticking clock in the form of the closing portal, but the characters can be seen having fun in various ways once again.

Once it’s time to leave though, they do, and we also get a glimpse of King in a way we’ve never seen him before, so fans are sure to enjoy it, and perhaps debate whether or not it’s canon.

Fans of both shows have demanded a mash-up between The Owl House and Amphibia for years, moreso when both of their shows were generating new episodes. The demand even prompted a table read with cast members from both shows at a Comic-Con event, and we asked Amphibia creator Matt Braly what he would like to see if the crossover were to ever happen in our interview, which you can check out here.

Amphibia ended its three season run in May of 2022, and fans still want to see more adventures from Wartwood via a magical music box. Meanwhile, The Owl House concluded their series last year, when the third of three special finale episodes aired nearly a year ago on April 8th, 2023.

ended its three season run in May of 2022, and fans still want to see more adventures from Wartwood via a magical music box. Meanwhile, concluded their series last year, when the third of three special finale episodes aired nearly a year ago on April 8th, 2023. Both shows have a very intense and devoted fan base and have been waiting for any kind of crossover event since their stories, both involving a human girl being mystically transported to another magical world, or so similar yet also dramatically different.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. You can catch up with both series, The Owl House and Amphibia, both streaming now on Disney+