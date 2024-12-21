Rotten Tomatoes Certifies “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” as Fresh Using Archival Reviews

Collecting over 50 reviews from closer to the film's release, the site was able to give the film a more accurate critics rating.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Over twenty five years after its initial release, Rotten Tomatoes has officially certified The Hunchback of Notre Dame as Fresh on the popular review site.

A Critically Acclaimed Blast from the Past:

  • Over on X, the official Rotten Tomatoes account has shared that the 1996 Disney Animated classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame has been Certified Fresh at 80%
  • The team over at Rotten Tomatoes compiled the score by using archival resources to document over 50 reviews from 1996 and beyond to update the film’s score.
  • A 1996 review from Owen Gleiberman from Entertainment Weekly gave the film an A, stating “It's an emotionally rounded fairy tale that balances darkness and sentimentality, pathos and triumph, with uncanny grace.”
  • Roger Ebert from the Chicago Sun-Times rated the film a 4/4 in 2000, defining it as “A high point in the renaissance of Disney animation.”
  • If you wanna take a trip back in time and read more of these reviews for yourself, you can visit the Rotten Tomatoes official page for The Hunchback of Notre Dame here.
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame is available to stream on Disney+.

Read More Reviews:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber