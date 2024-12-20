Toy Unboxing / Review: Hasbro’s MixMashers Allow Kids to Create Their Own Unique Marvel and Star Wars Action Figures

Just a couple of weeks ago, the popular toy company Hasbro announced a new line called MixMashers, which will give kids ages 4 and up the opportunity to pull apart a wide variety of toys limb-by-limb and create their own unique action figures using those parts and accessories. And today Laughing Place received a package containing three of these MixMashers toys from the Marvel and Star Wars brand for us to check out, experiment with, and share with our audience.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch as I unbox, assemble, and then reassemble the three Marvel and Star Wars MixMashers action-figure sets that were sent to us by Hasbro: Chewbacca, Miles Morales Spider-Man, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Watch Marvel and Star Wars MixMashers from Hasbro – Unboxing and Review:

I think MixMashers is a really fun idea and something I definitely would have loved as a child… heck, even as an adult I think they’re pretty cool. The execution is really well-done as well, with each head, shoulder, forearm/hand, torso, thigh, and lower leg/foot removable and swappable with the others. Each figure also comes with very cool accessories, weapons, and a couple extra parts that belong to other characters in the line (for example, Chewbacca includes an alternate Boba Fett wrist gauntlet with flamethrower) so kids can get to customizing even if they only have one figure in the series. I can picture young fans of either or both of these franchises really getting a kick out of rearranging their favorite characters into new, bizarre creations– not to mention the fact that there are Transformers in this line as well. The more figures one were to amass, the more possibilities there are in mixing and mashing.

The three MixMashers toys included in the box we received from Hasbro were as follows:

MixMashers Star Wars Chewbacca ($12.99 – Available early 2025 as a Walmart exclusive) – “Mix and mash characters from across the galaxy to create unique and customized figures! Collectible MixMashers Star Wars figures feature parts and pieces that pull apart and mash together to create uniquely customized figures. With 16 connection points, 5-inch-scale (12 cm) MixMashers Star Wars action figures feature universal connectors for compatibility and durability across the entire line. Want even more mashed-up creations? Collect included accessories and power-up parts to create and customize figures your way! The MixMashers Star Wars Chewbacca a red-and-black Boba Fett flamethrower gauntlet with orange flame effect, as well as bandolier and E-11 blaster accessories. MixMashers Star Wars action figures feature only the most iconic heroes and villains, including Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and the Mandalorian & Grogu. Look for more MixMashers toys for kids to collect or give as gifts for birthdays and holidays! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). Kids call the shots with MixMashers Star Wars toys they can pull apart, mix and mash to create customized figures.”

MixMashers Marvel Miles Morales ($12.99) – “Even the most powerful Super Heroes sometimes need a helping hand… foot, fist, or accessory! Collectible MixMashers Marvel action figures feature parts and pieces that pull apart and mash together to create uniquely customized figures. Want even more mashed-up powers? Collect included accessories and power-up parts to build figures with maximum superpowers! The MixMashers Marvel Miles Morales action figure comes with a red Spider-Man spider backpack, as well as headphones and bioelectric blast effect accessories. MixMashers Marvel toys feature only the most iconic heroes and villains, including Iron Man, Hulk, Thanos, Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Spider, Black Panther, and Captain America.”

MixMashers Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu (Coming Soon!)