Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack, “Attack of the Clones” 2-Pack Revealed for Final Week of Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy 2024

We’re a week away from Christmas Eve, and that means Hasbro has reached the final week of reveals for Lucasfilm’s 2024 Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy merchandise campaign. Today the popular toy company announced two multipacks representing the prequel era of the Star Wars franchise. Both exciting sets will go up for pre-order tomorrow afternoon.

Star Wars: The Black Series Phase I Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid ($39.99) – “Far superior to battle droids, clone troopers came to form the backbone of the Republic's military. In response, the Trade Federation revisited their battle droid design, creating a stronger, more advanced version of the standard mechanical soldier. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This action figure set is detailed to look like a Phase I clone trooper and a super battle droid from the STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES film. Comes with a removable helmet and 2 blasters, and the super battle droid comes with a blast FX accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom and nostalgia on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack ($49.99) – “A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker was a caring and compassionate Jedi. But his deep fear of loss led him to become Sith Lord Darth Vader, who spearheaded the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. Based on Anakin Skywalker’s transformation across STAR WARS lore, these 3.75-inch-scale figures make a great addition to any fan’s collection. Display this 3.75-inch action figure set — featuring premium design and deco, plus a soft goods cape on the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS-inspired Anakin figure. Each figure includes a Lightsaber and unlit hilt. Episode III-inspired Darth Vader includes an interchangeable Force hand, and Episode VI-inspired Darth Vader (Redeemed) includes an interchangeable arm and removable lightning FX. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, each figure features Kenner branding and package design for collectability.”

Both of these Star Wars action figure multipacks will become available for pre-order tomorrow, Wednesday December 18th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time by following the links above to the official Hasbro Pulse website.