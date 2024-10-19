TV Review: Get an Upclose Look at the Graphic and Heartwarming World of Animal Rehabilitation in National Geographics “Wildlife Rescue Australia”

Australia has one of the most unique ecosystems on the planet. Find out what it takes to help save and rehabilitate injured animals in National Geographic’s new series.

In Wildlife Rescue Australia, viewers are brought into the world of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital. The state-of-the art mobile vet hospital travels throughout the country, delivering care to thousands of native Australian animals. Head veterinarian Dr. Bree Talbot and her talented team of vets and nurses have dedicated their lives to helping treat and release marsupials, birds, reptiles, and more. With dozens of patients brought in each day by community members and wildlife volunteers, the series highlights a wide range of ailments and conditions. From a grey goshawk named Snowball with maggot-infested ears to an echidna named Prickles with a dislocated hip, watch as the incredibly talented team shares how they take X-Rays, perform operations, and care for these injured animals.

I had the pleasure to watch Wildlife Rescue Australia and I thoroughly enjoyed the upcoming series. Dr. Bree and her team are unfathomably passionate and considerate towards the injured wildlife they care for. With the team giving names to these beautiful creatures, it is easy to become equally invested in the well being of the pelicans, frogs, lizards, kangaroos, and more that they care for. While the series is very lighthearted and easy to watch, it never falters on sharing the realities of wildlife rehabilitation. With clips of surgeries, graphic injuries, and shots of excrements, this show may not be for those who are particularly squeamish. Otherwise, this sweet show highlights, not only the charm of Australians, but the rewarding successes of these selfless acts of service.

Wildlife Rescue Australia also takes its time to share information about the animals that arrive at the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital. Describing the habitats, hunting styles, lifespans, and behaviors of these animals, the series focuses heavily on understanding and respecting the world around us. With one of the most common causes of animal injury being the result of human action, Dr. Bree and her team are dedicated to taking responsibility for the harm our ecological impacts imprint on wildlife. While not every story in the series has a happy ending, the inspiring team of vets and nurses always honor the lives of the beautiful creatures they care for.

I highly recommend checking out Wildlife Rescue Australia when it premieres on National Geographic on October 20th. The four episode series will premiere additional episodes on October 21st, 27th, and 28th. The series will stream the next day on Hulu.

