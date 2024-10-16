Review: Experience the Thrill of Rock Climbing America’s Most Dangerous Mountain in National Geographic’s “The Devil’s Climb”

National Geographic and Plimsoll Production bring the thrill of rock climbing, one of the world’s most infamously dangerous places to the safety of your living room.

Accomplished rock climbers and friends Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell embark on a 2,600 mile journey to conquer southeast Alaska’s Devils Thumb in The Devil’s Climb. The rock structure, known for its steep and icy cliff sides, is one of the world’s most dangerous climbs. Caldwell, who experienced a career threatening achilles tendon injury, had always hoped to take on the challenge one day. While in recovery, that plan began. Having a family, this two month journey was a huge sacrifice for Caldwell, but with Honnold by his side, this incredible feat was a must. Starting in Wyoming, the pair kicked off their adventure biking all the way to Alaska, camping and climbing on the way. In addition to bikes, the pair take a boat and embark on a treacherous hike to reach the base of the infamous mountain to undertake the life-threatening climb. The pair will push their strength and sense of adventure to the limit as they attempt to be the first to climb all five peaks of Devils Thumb in a 12-hour period.

I got a chance to check out The Devil’s Climb and thoroughly enjoyed the approximately hour and twenty minute documentary. From beginning to end, the special welcomes you to join the pair on their monumental journey, allowing viewers to get to know Honnold and Caldwell before they take us on one of their greatest adventures. Especially during the beginning of their trip, I was in amazement of their commitment to biking thousands of miles towards a challenge that would push their bodies to their limits. Watching Caldwell work through his injury and prove himself ready for this undertaking was absolutely a highlight of the documentary. While I did feel the runtime was a tad long, I never felt like I was ready for the adventure to end. If you enjoy rock climbing or chapter 14 of Jon Krakauer’s Into the Wild, you will absolutely find inspiration in Honnold and Caldwell’s attempt at being the first people to conquer Devils Thumb.

The Devil’s Climb premieres on National Geographic on October 17th at 9/8c and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

