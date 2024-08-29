Premiere Date Revealed for Highly-Anticipated “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Sequel Series

The highly-anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, has received a premiere date – alongside the news that two Disney Channel alums will be directing episodes of the series.

What’s Happening:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been set for a two episode premiere Tuesday, October 29th at 8:00 p.m. EDT. on Disney Channel.

The first eight episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+

Episode premieres will move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT beginning November 8th, with two episodes weekly.

It was also announced that Raven-Symoné ( Raven’s Home Girl Meets World) will direct episodes in season one.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

