New Video Offers an In-Production First Look at “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

The Wizards are going beyond Waverly Place, with a first-look at the in-development Disney Channel sequel series shared tonight.

What’s Happening:

An in-production first-look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was revealed today during the Disney Channel premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red .

was revealed today during the Disney Channel premiere of . The piece features behind-the-scenes moments with the series lead cast, including David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown, as well as executive producer and guest star Selena Gomez.

Fans of the franchise can also spot a familiar face, David DeLuise, who is returning to guest star as the Russo family patriarch, Jerry Russo.

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, David Henrie and Selena Gomez, who will also guest star.

Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel Disney+